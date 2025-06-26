The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo extends stay in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr
Ronaldo’s future was up in the air after hinting at a Saudi exit at the end of the season
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr, ending the saga surrounding his future.
The deal ties Ronaldo, whose contract was due to expire at the end of June, to the Saudi Pro League team beyond his 42nd birthday.
Ronaldo wrote on X: "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."
A club post announcing the deal said: "Al-Nassr Club Company officially signed a contract extension with Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Al-Nassr captain contract will be valid until 2027."
Ronaldo had posted on social media "the chapter is over" following Al-Nassr's final league game of the season last month.
The post fuelled speculation that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was to leave the Riyadh club.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.
He has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and netted 35 last season to win the SPL's golden boot award for top scorer.
Ronaldo has scored 938 goals for club and country in his career, needing 62 to reach the four-figure mark.
Al-Nassr are currently without a manager after parting company with Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.
Former AC Milan and Inter boss Pioli, who was appointed in September, led Al-Nassr to a third-placed finish in the SPL last season, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.
