Independent
Cristiano Ronaldo drops hint over future after Club World Cup transfer speculation

Ronaldo has suggested that he is not leaving Al-Nassr despite speculation over his future

Ella Witcher
Monday 09 June 2025 11:22 EDT
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he will remain at Al-Nassr amid speculation that he could seek a move in order to compete at this summer’s Club World Cup.

The 40-year-old’s future has been up in the air with his contract at the Saudi Arabian club due to come to an end on June 30.

He joined the club in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United and has been instrumental in elevating the league’s credibility.

However, a cryptic social media post suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or was ready to part ways with the club.

Following a 3-2 defeat to Al-Fateh in their final game of the season, which saw Al-Nassr finish third in the league, Ronaldo took to X to say: "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

But now, Ronaldo has backtracked on his earlier statement and seemingly vowed to remain at his current employers.

After Portugal’s Nations League final victory over Spain last night, which saw Roberto Martinez’s side emerge victorious on penalties, the striker has suggested that his future lies with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested that he will stay at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested that he will stay at Al-Nassr (REUTERS)

The Portugal captain said: "Future? Nothing will change. Al-Nassr? Yes."

Ronaldo extended his goalscoring record against Spain, claiming his 138th international goal in the 61st minute to put Portugal on terms.

He was subbed off in the 88th minute and was not involved in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Ronaldo helped guide Portugal to a second Nations League title on Sunday
Ronaldo helped guide Portugal to a second Nations League title on Sunday (AP)

He was seen in tears when Ruben Neves scored the winning spot kick as Portugal reigned supreme over their Spanish neighbours, becoming the first team to become two-time winners.

After Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the Club World Cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino proposed the idea of Ronaldo joining a team still involved in the competition.

However, it appears Ronaldo has turned various participating teams down, with Argentinian giants River Plate among those who reportedly sent proposals his way.

"Some teams reached out to me,” Ronaldo added. “Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything. You can't catch every ball."

