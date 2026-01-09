Cristian Romero given further ban for behaviour in Liverpool defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has been given a further one-match ban and been fined £50,000 for his behaviour in his side’s defeat to Liverpool last month, in which he was sent off.

Romero admitted to a Football Association charge of "acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly" after he was shown red in the 93rd minute of Tottenham's 2-1 home loss on 20 December.

The Spurs captain was dismissed for a second bookable offence after kicking out at Ibrahima Konate late into the contest, which came after the Argentinian had been fouled by the Liverpool defender.

He already had a yellow card to his name for dissent earlier in the second half and was then alleged to have behaved in a "confrontational and/or aggressive manner towards the referee" after being sent off.

Following a hearing, an independent regulatory commission has now imposed a one-match suspension and a £50,000 fine.

open image in gallery Cristian Romero being shown a red card against Liverpool ( REUTERS )

This is on top of the automatic one-match ban that was incurred by the sending off, with Romero missing Spurs’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace before the turn of the year.

The ban comes in a week when he made more headlines after posting a message on Instagram in which he apologised to fans for Tottenham's results before criticising the club’s hierarchy.

"At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't — as has been happening for several years now," he wrote.

"They only show up when things are going well. We'll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football."

Spurs manager Thomas Frank said on Thursday that Romero was a "young leader" who made a mistake, and that he and the club's sporting director Johan Lange had met with him to discuss the post.

The club host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.