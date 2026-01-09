Cristian Romero given further ban for behaviour in Liverpool defeat
Romero was sent off against Liverpool before failing to leave the field in a proper manner
Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has been given a further one-match ban and been fined £50,000 for his behaviour in his side’s defeat to Liverpool last month, in which he was sent off.
Romero admitted to a Football Association charge of "acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly" after he was shown red in the 93rd minute of Tottenham's 2-1 home loss on 20 December.
The Spurs captain was dismissed for a second bookable offence after kicking out at Ibrahima Konate late into the contest, which came after the Argentinian had been fouled by the Liverpool defender.
He already had a yellow card to his name for dissent earlier in the second half and was then alleged to have behaved in a "confrontational and/or aggressive manner towards the referee" after being sent off.
Following a hearing, an independent regulatory commission has now imposed a one-match suspension and a £50,000 fine.
This is on top of the automatic one-match ban that was incurred by the sending off, with Romero missing Spurs’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace before the turn of the year.
The ban comes in a week when he made more headlines after posting a message on Instagram in which he apologised to fans for Tottenham's results before criticising the club’s hierarchy.
"At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't — as has been happening for several years now," he wrote.
"They only show up when things are going well. We'll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football."
Spurs manager Thomas Frank said on Thursday that Romero was a "young leader" who made a mistake, and that he and the club's sporting director Johan Lange had met with him to discuss the post.
The club host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks