Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been called up to Argentina’s preliminary squad for their World Cup qualifying matches later in March despite not playing competitively this year.

Romero has been sidelined with a groin injury since he limped off during Spurs’ 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea on December 8.

The centre-back was spotted training towards the end of January but has yet to return with his recovery described as a “slow-burner” by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who has more recently revealed Romero is close to a comeback.

Nevertheless, Romero’s inclusion in the preliminary squad for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 26) is likely to raise eyebrows.

Speaking last Tuesday, Postecoglou explained how Romero was likely to be available for Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth or next week Europa League last-16 second leg with AZ Alkmaar (March 13), but set to miss the midweek trip to Netherlands for the first leg on Thursday.

“The first European game I’d say outside chance for any three of them,” Postecoglou said of Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke.

“Certainly they’ll be back training fully by then and then we’ve got Bournemouth on the weekend and I reckon much better odds for that. And definitely, by the second European game they should all be available to play.”

Postecoglou later added: “We’ve a little window where hopefully we can get something into them and still got two European games and three league games between now and the international break so I really want them up and running by then.”