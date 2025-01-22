Depleted Tottenham boosted by Cristian Romero’s return to training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham vice captain Cristian Romero has provided Ange Postecoglou with a timely boost after he took part in training ahead of Thursday’s trip to Hoffenheim.

Romero has only played once over the last two months due to toe and groin issues respectively during a spell where Spurs have repeatedly been without key personnel.

A 3-2 loss at Everton on Sunday increased the external noise around Postecoglou’s position and while the PA news agency understands he retains the support of the club board, the sight of Romero being able to train on Wednesday morning will lift spirits amongst a depleted squad.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was also involved in training alongside centre-back Radu Dragusin, who was forced off at Everton.

Bentancur suffered a sickening head injury during a 1-0 win over Liverpool on January 8 and was ruled out of action for a minimum of 12 days due to concussion protocols.

While the Uruguayan looks set to feature in Germany after he returned to training and Romero may be in contention, Postecoglou has limited other options.

January recruit Antonin Kinsky, the reinvigorated Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and 18-year-old South Korea attacker Yang Min-hyeok cannot play on Thursday as they are not registered in the club’s league phase squad for the Europa League.

With Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dominic Solanke definitely ruled out, Postecoglou will be without at least 12 first-team options for a crucial fixture.

Spurs are ninth in the Europa League ahead of Thursday’s penultimate league phase match, but a victory at Hoffenheim would boost their chances of a top-eight finish, which would send them through to the last 16 and avoid an extra two-legged knock-out tie in February.