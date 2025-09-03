Wales boss Craig Bellamy says he is ‘not a fan’ of Kazakhstan’s artificial pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy says he does not understand why Wales are playing their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan on an artificial pitch.

The Astana Arena was opened in July 2009 at a cost of 185 million US dollars and the 30,000-capacity venue is used to hosting major club and international football matches as Kazakhstan’s biggest stadium.

Although the stadium has a retractable roof, artificial turf was installed to protect the pitch against the harsh Kazakh winter.

The surface has passed the ‘FIFA 2 Star test’ to ensure artificial turf meets professional, international standards – but Bellamy insists Wales should be playing on a conventional grass surface.

“We’re not exposed to it, we don’t play on it, I’m not a fan of it,” Wales manager Bellamy said ahead of Thursday’s Group J qualifier in Astana.

“I have to be completely honest, I don’t see the need for nations (to have artificial pitches).

“Lower level? Completely, when you can’t maintain the pitch with the finances.

“But I feel top level, like we have in our countries (should have grass pitches). One or two do abroad, even in Belgium, but this is different.”

Despite his criticism of the game being played on an artificial pitch, Bellamy says he does not know whether Kazakhstan’s familiarity with the surface benefits them.

He said: “I don’t know (about an advantage). The ball still moves. For me, it’s more what it takes out of your legs after the game.

“Grass, you got a tackle, your legs move, and there (artificial) it sticks, impact hits, you don’t rotate.

“On that, it sticks a lot more, so you’ll feel your ankles more. I anticipate more after what it’s going to take out of our legs and joints, than actually what it’s going to impact on the game. Some players actually quite like it.”

The pitch has further complicated a taxing logistical trip for Wales players and staff.

Bellamy’s squad travelled 3,000 miles to Central Asia on Tuesday and are now four hours ahead of British Summer Time.

“If this would have been my first game this time last year it would have been a really difficult one,” said Bellamy.

“But we knew it was coming up and what we’re up against.

“This is a difficult trip, so it should be – we want to qualify for a major tournament.

“If we get the result we’re looking for it will give us a good opportunity to keep progressing.”

Wales have been dealt a major blow with key defender Joe Rodon ruled out.

The 54-times capped centre-back played the full 90 minutes of Leeds’ 0-0 Premier League draw against Newcastle on Saturday but has not travelled to Astana after having to go through concussion protocols.

Wrexham pair Danny Ward and Nathan Broadhead have also withdrawn from the squad, as well as Coventry full-back Jay DaSilva.

Everton goalkeeper Tom King, QPR defender Rhys Norrington-Davies and Cardiff attacking midfielder Joel Colwill have been called into the squad.

Wales, who beat Kazakhstan 3-1 at home in March but lost their last qualifier 4-3 away to Belgium, have seven points from four games.

North Macedonia top the group on eight points, while Belgium are on four with two games in hand.

Only the group winners will qualify automatically for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.