Championship leaders Coventry strike late at Middlesbrough to go 10 points clear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Late goals from Liam Kitching and Ellis Simms helped Coventry City extend their advantage at the top of the Championship with a 4-2 win over Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues landed two early blows in the opening 15 minutes, going ahead through Simms' stunning top-corner strike and Kitching's header.

Boro responded through Morgan Whittaker before the break and levelled minutes after the restart with a Bobby Thomas own goal.

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Kitching and Simms both struck within one minute of each other in the final five minutes of normal time to send Coventry 10 points clear of the Teessiders, who drop to third in the table.

New Boro boss Kim Hellberg was introduced to the Riverside crowd before kick-off following his appointment on Monday and Adi Viveash took interim charge of the home side for the final time.

The hosts threatened from the offset when Whittaker's teasing cross was cleared and he was at the heart of further promising chances, teeing up Sam Silvera before having a chance of his own deflected behind.

Despite Boro's bright start, Coventry suddenly took the lead 10 minutes in when Victor Torp weaved through the centre of the pitch and played into Simms on the left, where the striker hit a sweet curling shot into the far top corner.

The visitors quickly doubled their advantage only four minutes later when skipper Matt Grimes launched the ball into the box for Kitching to nod into the top corner.

Coventry looked to pounce again when Simms was played through but was denied by Luke Ayling's brilliant sliding challenge in the box.

open image in gallery ( Action Images )

Boro began to see more of the ball and replied in the 32nd minute when Alan Browne's cross was flicked by Alfie Jones into Whittaker, who scuffed the ball into the bottom corner.

At the start of the second half, Simms was denied by a big hand from Sol Brynn and Carl Rushworth was called into action at the other end, making a stunning diving save to claw Whittaker's vicious effort away.

Boro then levelled in the 49th minute when a corner delivery was sliced in at the back post by Thomas.

The hosts remained in control and had some dangerous crosses cleared before Coventry had a chance when Thomas' header was held by Brynn.

Another move from the Sky Blues saw Grimes come close from the edge of the area, but his powerful first-time strike smashed straight into teammate Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Boro then had an excellent opportunity in the 75th minute when Callum Brittain hit a pass across the box into Tommy Conway and the striker blasted his effort well off target.

Coventry ensured they extended their lead at the summit with a destructive period late in the game.

Thomas had a strike saved by Brynn and the rebound fell into the path of Kitching to fire home in the 85th minute.

Only one minute later Simms wrapped up victory, nodding home from Jay Dasilva's cross.