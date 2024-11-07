Fans rage after Coventry sack Mark Robins: ‘What a shambolic decision’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans have reacted angrily to the news Coventry City have sacked Mark Robins to end the reign of the English Football League's longest-serving manager.

Many Sky Blues supporters were left shocked by the move to part company with the 54-year-old after a famous second spell in charge after rejoining in 2017.

Despite guiding the club back from League Two, winning League One and coming agonisingly close to promotion to the Premier League and an FA Cup final, Robins has been shown the door.

The decision comes after defeat to Derby County, leaving the club in 17th and level with Plymouth in the relegation zone, but fans are adamant the decision has come too soon.

One fan said: “What a shambolic decision. Robins has given absolutely everything to that club, stuck by them when he could have walked away on numerous occasions.

“His reward for his loyalty… The sack, utter disgrace from Coventry!”

While another added: “There is no loyalty in football, Robins has taken Coventry from lower League Two to a kick away from the Premier League, FA Cup semi-final and made profit in sales. Such a shame, clubs will sacrifice short-term strides for long-term gains.”

open image in gallery Mark Robins (centre right) gives instructions to Coventry City’s Luis Binks (centre left) ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

And one fan questioned whether the club can attract a better manager: “Absolutely disgusted. What a disgraceful decision to make. There is nobody better out there, he is our King for a reason. This changes everything.”

A statement from the club explained the reasons for the decision: “Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect.

“Mark masterminded and built several team over that time that outperformed their budget, outperformed their infrastructure and brought back a playing style, credibility and belief to our City that had been lost and eroded over many years.

“These achievements will never be forgotten by those who witnessed such deeds and the broader community that once again began to rekindle their affection for our Club. There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team.

“The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.