Frank Lampard has underlined Coventry City’s “defensive structure” as the vital aspect of their promotion push after victory over rivals Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The Sky Blues reclaimed top spot thanks to Haji Wright’s hat-trick in a 3-1 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena, extending the gap to Millwall in third to six points.

And Lampard has emphasised the need to remain calm with 14 matches remaining in pursuit of a place in the Premier League next season, with his team’s defence proving especially pleasing in Monday night’s performance.

"We can't over-celebrate," Lampard told Sky Sports. "It's the Championship. If we blow it next game, this one won't matter as much. That was the message afterwards.

"The defensive structure tonight is a template for what's needed to win games in this league. Every team gives you different problems. When we go away from home now, we have to get it right.

open image in gallery Coventry’s Haji Wright, left, celebrates scoring their side’s third goal from the penalty spot ( PA )

"It was important, and now we have to build on it. I felt something different in training this week, a bit more edge, more tension. I like that. The players were putting their foot in, training had intensity. Through a heavy run of games, maybe that edge dropped slightly, but we found it again this week.

"The key now is carrying that into the league consistently. We respect the opposition, but we must use this performance as a platform. Our away form and adapting to different styles has been challenging. Some teams are physical and direct, you have to deal with second balls and crosses into the box.

open image in gallery Haji Wright smashes home Coventry's second goal ( Getty Images )

"We've looked at ourselves recently and said we haven't been good enough in certain games, and I hadn't said that for a long time about this group. So when the next game comes quickly, like West Brom, we can't ride this wave for too long.

"We take confidence from tonight, the energy, the output, the diligence. That's what allows attacking players to shine. The hard work underpins everything."

Coventry travel to West Brom this weekend, with the Baggies in a relegation scrap and just two points outside the drop zone.