Two fans killed at Copa Libertadores football match in Chile after ‘stampede’

The match was suspended in the 70th minute due to unruly fans

Nayara Batschke,Jos Manuel Valladares
Friday 11 April 2025 02:43 EDT
A fan climbs on a glass panel in the stands during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match between Chile's Colo Colo and Brazil's Fortaleza at Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, April 10, 2025
A fan climbs on a glass panel in the stands during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match between Chile's Colo Colo and Brazil's Fortaleza at Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, April 10, 2025 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two football fans died outside Estadio Monumental in Santiago before a Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza on Thursday, according to a local prosecutor.

Authorities reported that the fans were killed as a group attempted to force entry into the stadium, tearing down protective fences. The victims were reportedly trapped beneath the fallen fencing.

The match was later suspended in the 70th minute due to unruly fans, though it remains unclear whether this was related to the earlier deaths.

The Eastern Flagrancy Prosecutor, Francisco Morales said that a group of fans tried to access the estadio Monumental through the Casa Alba, a building adjacent to the venue and the police tried to prevent them from entering.

Goalkeeper Brayan Cortes of Chile's Colo Colo confronts fans who invaded the field during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Brazil's Fortaleza at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Goalkeeper Brayan Cortes of Chile's Colo Colo confronts fans who invaded the field during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Brazil's Fortaleza at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“A stampede ensued, resulting in the collapse of a fence,” added Morales. “We are currently investigating whether a police vehicle was involved in the death.”

Authorities said one of the persons died at the scene and the other at a nearby medical clinic.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL issued a statement following the news.

"CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of two fans near the Monumental Stadium before the start of the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza," the federation said.

"We express our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones."

