Conor Bradley can deal with fresh competition at Liverpool, says Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill has backed Conor Bradley to continue his progress at Liverpool even as he is likely to face fresh competition for a place following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

O’Neill has welcomed Bradley back into his Northern Ireland squad for the friendlies against Denmark and Iceland after the 21-year-old missed the March fixtures through injury, and Bradley will join up as the first Northern Ireland player to pick up a Premier League winners’ medal since Jonny Evans in 2013.

Bradley took on a growing role in Arne Slot’s side this season, making 28 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions despite some injury setbacks as he competed with Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot.

With Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid this summer Liverpool are close to signing Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement, but O’Neill said Bradley – who has signed a new four-year contract at Anfield – can face any challenge.

“You’re not going to play at a club like Liverpool and not have a challenge for your position,” O’Neill told the PA news agency.

“The difference will be when Conor was a young player coming through he had to challenge an experienced player who had really established himself with a very successful and brilliant career and was a local hero. That’s as tough as it gets in terms of trying to dislodge someone.

“So whatever Liverpool do in terms of recruitment it will be different because a player coming in will not be established in the way Alexander-Arnold was and Conor’s already proven he can do the job…

“I think he’s ready for whatever the challenge may be.”

Bradley is not the only Northern Ireland player to be celebrating a major trophy this season, with Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny lifting the FA Cup after being an unused substitute in the final against Manchester City last weekend.

“You want your players to grow, not only in how they play but how they are in terms of their personalities and the influence they have as well,” O’Neill add.

“Conor is an influential player in our group already but he comes in having been part of a championship-winning team at Liverpool so he’s going to have the experience now from that. It’s fabulous for him to have that.

“It’s part of his progression and journey as a player and we benefit from that because he grows as a player. And we have Justin as well, he’s part of an FA Cup-winning team and squad, and hopefully he feels the same way when he comes in.”

As O’Neill prepares for Northern Ireland’s friendly away to Denmark on June 7 and the meeting with Iceland in Belfast three days later, Bradley returns to the squad alongside Sunderland pair Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume, as well as Ali McCann and Dion Charles.

Ciaron Brown, Eoin Toal, Ross McCausland, Jordan Thompson and Josh Magennis miss out through injury, but O’Neill believes his squad is in better shape than it was in March as they go into the final warm-up games before the World Cup qualifying campaign begins in September.

“We’re still missing one or two through injury, but I think overall we look a little bit stronger than we did in March,” he said.