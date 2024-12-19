The New Saints suffer fresh Conference League blow as Celje fight back for win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The New Saints slipped closer to Conference League elimination as they twice squandered the lead in a 3-2 defeat at Celje.

The Welsh Premier champions twice led in the first half after Danny Davies and Rory Holden scored.

But Edmilson levelled within a minute on both occasions and then David Zec won it for the Slovenian side in the second half.

It leaves Saints on three points after six games, four points off the play-off places with two games to go.

Craig Harrison’s men took the lead when Davies headed home Ryan Brobbel’s free-kick in the 19th minute, with the goal surviving a VAR check.

But the advantage was short-lived as the hosts levelled almost immediately as Edmilson slotted past Connor Roberts after latching on to a loose pass.

The Slovenian side thought they had gone in front when Mark Zabukovnik converted soon after but he was ruled offside after a VAR check.

It was Saints who went back in front, though, as three minutes before half-time Holden finished off a quick counter-attack.

But they again could not hold on to their lead for more than a minute as Svit Seslar’s ball set Edmilson clear and he made no mistake.

Strong second-half pressure from the hosts eventually took its toll on Saints and they conceded in the 79th minute.

Zec was in the right place at the right time to tuck home a loose ball from close range to win it for the home side.