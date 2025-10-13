Playing game abroad is ‘essential sacrifice for survival of Serie A’, Como say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the sides playing in a domestic game outside of their home country say the “sacrifice is essential” to protect their national league.

Como, who will play against AC Milan in Australia, say the game is about “ensuring survival” for Serie A.

UEFA has reluctantly given approval for the match to take place in Perth next February, along with a Villarreal and Barcelona La Liga match in the United States in December.

Taking domestic games overseas has been heavily criticised by Football Supporters’ Europe, but Como said in a club statement that “sometimes sacrifice is essential”, pointing to the financial gulf that has opened up between Serie A and the Premier League.

“We understand that this journey may demand sacrifices in convenience, comfort, and routine,” the statement read.

“Yet sometimes sacrifice is essential, not for individual benefit but for the greater good, for growth, and above all, for the survival of the league itself.”

Cesc Fabregas is currently head coach at Como ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

The Como statement pointed out that the Premier League’s latest television agreements are worth over £12bn in the current four-year cycle, while Serie A earns 900 million euros (£781m) per year in its current domestic deal.

“We must ask ourselves honestly how we can retain our best players, build competitive teams, and attract the world’s elite to Serie A if we do not adapt,” the statement continued.

“This is not a matter of greed. Most clubs in Italy are not profitable. It is about ensuring survival and building a future where Serie A remains competitive, respected, and globally admired.

“Our goal is clear. We want to restore Serie A to the glory it enjoyed in the 1990s, when Italian football was the most watched, most respected, and most loved league in the world. To achieve that, we must evolve, unite, and make Serie A the talk around the globe again.”

Como said they would be inviting 50 fans to join them on the journey to Australia.

The statement concluded: “Together, we will show the world what Italian football truly represents: heritage, heart, and hope for the future. Together we stand. Together we rise. Together we survive.”

UEFA claimed it had been given no option but to approve the staging of the two matches overseas, citing what it said was uncertainty around the regulatory framework.

Its president Aleksander Ceferin insists the decision to approve was “exceptional” and does not set a precedent. UEFA said its 55 national associations had “confirmed their commitment to engage with UEFA before submitting any future requests”.

Ceferin told the European Football Clubs General Assembly in Rome last week that taking the sport away from its local community roots risked “breaking” football.

The plan needs final approval from FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino warned football was taking a “big risk” by playing domestic league games overseas.