Cole Palmer pelted by Tottenham fans in heated London derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cole Palmer was pelted with missiles by Tottenham fans as he tried to take corners during a heated London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea and Spurs shared an entertaining first half as two quick goals for the home side were pegged back by one from the Blues’ Jadon Sancho.

But the game twice had to be stopped as stewards cleared up and contained fans when Palmer, Chelsea’s outstanding player this season, was bombarded with balls of paper which had been provided on seats for Spurs to make a mosaic before kick-off. There also appeared to be a bottle thrown among the objects aimed at the Chelsea player.

Palmer appeared to shrug off the incidents, kicking them away before taking the set-pieces. The playmaker had an otherwise uneventful half, kicking thin air with his best opportunity after getting on the end of a cut-back in the box.

Spurs are likely to face some disciplinary action from the Football Association after the incident.

Tottenham took the lead when Cucurella slipped on the ball early in the game and Brennan Johnson pounced, racing down the right side before crossing for Dominic Solanke, who dived in at the near post and diverted the ball into the top corner.

And there was another disaster for Cucurella, who slipped once more and Spurs stole it again. This time Dejan Kulusevski drove inside on to his left foot, dummying the shot once, and then twice, before firing back into the bottom right corner.

Sancho responded as Chelsea went into the break trailing 2-1.