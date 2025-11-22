Saturday’s briefing: Gabriel misses ‘madhouse’ derby and Guardiola stays cool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham counterpart Thomas Frank are gearing up for Sunday’s north London derby while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is cooling expectations of a title challenge.

There is more injury woe for Cole Palmer.

Gabriel blow for Gunners

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the north London derby with key defender Gabriel ruled out “for weeks”.

The 27-year-old, an ever-present this season in a Gunners side who have conceded just five Premier League goals, suffered a thigh injury on international duty with Brazil – while playing at the Emirates Stadium.

Boss Mikel Arteta has now confirmed Gabriel will not be available when Tottenham visit their fierce rivals later this weekend, or for the foreseeable future.

“Gabriel, unfortunately, picked up an injury with the Brazilian national team and he’s going to be out for weeks,” said Arteta.

“We need to have another scan – I think it’s next Wednesday – and we’ll have the timeline probably much more clear than we have at the moment.”

Frank expecting ‘madhouse’

Thomas Frank has warned Tottenham to prepare for a “madhouse” derby at Arsenal and plans to get the better of the “two traitors” in the opposition squad.

Spurs make the short trip across the capital on Sunday in search of only a second Premier League win at Emirates Stadium since it opened 19 years ago.

Frank claimed a point at Arsenal last season with Brentford and his first ever Premier League fixture in 2021 ended with a memorable 2-0 triumph, but two members of his starting line-up that night have since been signed by Mikel Arteta in David Raya and Christian Norgaard.

Reminded of that and the frenetic nature of this fixture, Frank smiled: “Two of them are now traitors and moved to the wrong club!

“The interesting thing is that probably both Mikel and I would like a little bit more control, but it will probably be a madhouse and very, very enjoyable to watch for the outside people or fans.”

Pep plays it cool

Manchester City will hope to cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to a single point with victory at Newcastle on Saturday – but Pep Guardiola is adamant it is too early in the campaign to be talking about the title race.

With leaders Arsenal not playing until they host local rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, City can put the pressure on but Guardiola has been keen to play down any discussion of points differentials.

“We are in November, and in November in this league nothing is final,” Guardiola said. “What happens in February or March, be careful. But the season starts now. The first start is when the transfer window is over in the summer. And now again when the international breaks are over.

“Now until March we see each other every three days. Now the real season starts. It is important to be there and to arrive at the end of the season with a chance to fight. Winning (in Newcastle) would be an important step for us.”

Palmer suffers more woe

Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.

The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.

“He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure,” said Maresca.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important – but he won’t be back in the next week.”

What’s on today?

The Premier League returns to action after the international break, with Chelsea visiting Burnley in the lunchtime kick-off. Liverpool host Nottingham Forest while Rob Edwards begins his Wolves reign at home to Crystal Palace and Manchester City visit Newcastle in the tea-time kick-off.

Rangers and Celtic are both in action in the Scottish Premiership while Championship leaders Coventry take on West Brom in a midlands derby.