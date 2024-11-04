Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Enzo Maresca hit out at the decision not to send off Lisandro Martinez after Cole Palmer sustained an apparent knee injury after the Manchester United defender’s challenge late in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Martinez was booked by referee Robert Jones after his studs made contact high on Palmer’s leg as the pair contested for a bouncing ball.

The video assistant referee (VAR) reviewed the challenge and was content to stick with the on-field call, with Palmer able to see out the remaining minutes.

But the England international required treatment post-match and Maresca fumed at the failure to dismiss the Manchester United defender, suggesting that it was “quite clear” that Martinez deserved a red card.

“Cole was in the changing room with ice so we are waiting now. Hopefully it is nothing important,” the Chelsea manager said.

“I know I will be asked about the referee’s decision and I think it’s quite clear for almost all of us, but the referee is there to make the decision and he took a different decision.

open image in gallery Lisandro Martinez (left) escaped a red card for his tackle on Cole Palmer ( PA Wire )

“I told [the referee] at the end of the game that if you don’t go for the ball and you just go for the player it is a red. When there’s no intention to go for the ball and you go for the player’s legs, for me there’s no doubt for the decision. I think it’s quite clear that it was a red.”

Moises Caicedo earned the visitors a point with a fine volley after Bruno Fernandes had put Manchester United ahead from the penalty spot.

The draw took Chelsea into the Premier League’s top four, above Arsenal and Aston Villa, who both lost their weekend fixtures.

Maresca’s side face Mikel Arteta’s men in a London derby on Sunday after the Conference League clash with Noah at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. Palmer has not been registered for the European competition.