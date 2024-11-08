Cole Palmer injury update: Latest news and possible return date as Enzo Maresca makes Arsenal admission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cole Palmer could play for Chelsea against Arsenal this weekend, Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

The England international was caught by a heavy challenge from Lisandro Martinez in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday and missed training at the start of this week.

While not an option to face Noah in the Conference League on Thursday, due to not being in the squad, Maresca is hopeful he can return to training and then feature against the Gunners on Sunday.

Palmer, who was seen walking unaided and helping himself to some dessert in the press room at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, has become Chelsea’s most important player since his arrival from Manchester City.

“He’s getting better,” Maresca said. “(Just because) he can walk and have dinner it doesn’t mean he is completely fit but we still have two days to prepare the game.

“Hopefully we can have him for the session at least Saturday and then we’ll take a decision.”

Palmer was selected in England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, suggesting his injury is not long-term.

Maresca was angry after Sunday’s game at Old Trafford and maintained it was “quite clear” that Martinez’s challenge warranted a red card.

“Cole was in the changing room with ice so we are waiting now. Hopefully it is nothing important,” the Chelsea manager said.

open image in gallery Lisandro Martinez (left) escaped a red card for his tackle on Cole Palmer ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Cole Palmer grimaces after a challenge from Lisandro Martinez ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I know I will be asked about the referee’s decision and I think it’s quite clear for almost all of us, but the referee is there to make the decision and he took a different decision.

“I told [the referee] at the end of the game that if you don’t go for the ball and you just go for the player it is a red. When there’s no intention to go for the ball and you go for the player’s legs, for me there’s no doubt for the decision. I think it’s quite clear that it was a red.”

Five wins from 10 in the Premier League sees them go into Sunday’s game above Mikel Arteta’s side in the table with a chance to climb into the top three and put daylight between themselves and last season’s runners-up.

Maresca has repeatedly stated he does not believe his team are ready to challenge Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool after the trio fought a three-way tussle for the title last campaign, but having lost narrowly at Anfield last month in a game they largely controlled there are sure signs of progress.

Includes reporting from PA