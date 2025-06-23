Claudio Echeverri ‘a bit sore’ as Man City wait on teenager’s ankle injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City were checking on the fitness of Claudio Echeverri after the teenager’s impressive first start for the club was cut short by injury.

The 19-year-old revelled in an attacking role and scored from a free-kick as City thrashed Al Ain of Abu Dhabi 6-0 in Atlanta to secure their place in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

Yet the Argentinian, who only made his debut in the FA Cup final last month after arriving from River Plate in January, was forced off at half-time with a twisted ankle.

It was a disappointing end to a promising performance and one that suggested the youngster could have a role to play in Guardiola’s reshaped squad in the coming season.

Guardiola said Echeverri was “a little bit sore” and had to be replaced at the interval.

The City boss said: “That’s why he could not continue, but he’s an incredible player – a big, big talent in small spaces – and I’m happy for him.”

Guardiola went on to praise Echeverri’s work ethic and dedication.

He said: “Since he arrived, in the three or four months with us, at the end of training sessions he was practising free-kicks with the goalkeeper, the wall and alone. The other ones did not practise.

“He was practising and practising and the work pays off at the end. The more you practise, the more chances you have. It was a fantastic goal.”

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was also impressed by Echeverri’s performance, comparing him to another Argentinian forward in former City player and World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez.

Ortega, who took the place of Ederson as Guardiola made 11 changes for the second Group G game, said: “He is a good (free-kick) taker. He saw the gap in the wall and used it.

“He reminds me a bit of Julian Alvarez, same type of player, his finishing is incredible.

“He’s a really good guy, a bit shy in the beginning but I think he can help us a lot.”

Another player to catch the eye in City’s stroll was left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who was handed his debut following his £31million move from Wolves earlier this month.

Guardiola said: “Wow. He had to defend in a back four, then make it a back five and he played really, really good.

“It’s not for the first time. It was his first (City) game but he has played in the Premier League for many years.

“He can help us play in that role outside but then had to play as a holding midfielder.

“He is so clever in the final third, taking the right decisions to create more spaces. I’m really pleased for the game he played.”