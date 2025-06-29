Man City out to continue fresh start at Club World Cup by reaching last eight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will bid to join Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup as they come up against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Monday night.

City were the only team in the tournament to win all three of their group games and they will hope to carry that momentum into their last-16 outing in Orlando.

Unlike Chelsea, who are trying to add a final flourish to a 2024-25 season in which they won the Conference League, City have been trying to make a fresh start in the United States.

Manager Pep Guardiola has viewed the competition as the start of a new campaign in order to make a clean break from what was a frustrating past year.

That approach so far seems to have been vindicated with the side, bolstered by some new signings, playing with a fresh vigour.

Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain were swept aside by an aggregate of 8-0 before City thrashed Juventus 5-2 in a statement performance last Thursday.

“We’re still early in the season, but I think the energy is different,” said Matheus Nunes, who shone at right-back against the Italians.

“I think last year we were a little down in terms of spirit, but we know what it means to play for Manchester City and this season that’s definitely going to change.

“What I like most about this tournament is that we entered all the games to win and it has to be that way until the final.”

After four successive Premier League titles – a period that included the glorious treble of 2022-23 – City fell below their own high standards last season.

They failed to muster a strong defence of their domestic crown and were eliminated from the Champions League before the last 16. They even failed to land the FA Cup as a consolation prize as they lost to Crystal Palace in the final.

The underwhelming performances prompted the start of a squad overhaul in January with the arrivals of Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. That has continued this summer with the signings of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

Nunes admits he does not know why last season was so disappointing but is confident the corner has been turned.

“I think a lot of things happened last year that didn’t go well,” the Portuguese said. “I don’t know the reasons.

“But I think there is a very fundamental principle for all games – go on to the field to win the three points. I think this year is going to be different.”