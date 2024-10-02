It’s something I’ve dreamt of my whole life – James McAtee enjoys first City goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



James McAtee celebrated a dream come true after scoring his first goal for Manchester City in Tuesday’s comprehensive win at Slovan Bratislava.

The 21-year-old midfielder struck soon after coming off the bench in the second half as City eased to a 4-0 victory in the Champions League.

It marked the academy graduate’s latest step in his integration into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad after spending most of the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

“Obviously getting my first goal was an amazing feeling,” said McAtee, who deftly controlled a chipped Phil Foden pass to score City’s fourth with a composed finish.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt of my whole life. I can’t explain it but I’m over the moon.

“When I was celebrating I didn’t know where the fans were! I had to look to see where they were up in the corner. It’s one of the better days of my life.”

McAtee’s attacking instincts and work-rate could give City an extra option around the opposition box when they face teams – as has occurred a few times already this season – who defend deeply against them.

He said: “Throughout my career, when I was younger, teams have always done that and it’s how I’ve learnt to play in those pockets.

“With the way they (Slovan) set up I think I needed a bit of freedom to come and get the ball, it was so tight in there.

“Lots of teams have done that already this year. I need freedom when coming on to try to affect the game as much as I can.

“Last year I was playing a bit wider, now I’m more central, so I’m getting to grips with that like I used to.

“But I am sharper and feel better now than I did two months ago, a lot calmer and more composed.

“Basically he’s (manager Pep Guardiola) telling me to go and have fun – a bit more tactical but go and be myself and feel good about myself.”