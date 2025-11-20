Newport County give Premier League winner first job in management

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newport County have appointed former Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs as their new manager.

Fuchs, 39, was part of the Foxes team that famously defied 5000/1 odds to win the Premier League in 2016, spending six years at the King Power Stadium before moving to MLS side Charlotte FC in 2021.

It’s at Charlotte where Fuchs has dipped into coaching since retirement in 2023, spending two years at the club as an assistant before being handed his first head coach role by Newport.

The former Austrian international joins on a long-term deal and is tasked with guiding Newport to safety, with the team sitting rock bottom of League Two. He replaces David Hughes who was sacked by the Exiles last Saturday after their 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Christian Fuchs lifted the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016 ( Getty Images )

"We see Christian as the sort of man to lead our club forward. I believe he matches our ambition and goals for Newport County," said chairman Huw Jenkins.

"I do feel we can now look forward with a great deal of optimism. We'll look to improve our current situation in League Two and take things from there.

"Christian is ambitious and wants, one day, to manage in the Premier League. We believe he shares our strong belief in what Newport County can eventually become."

Newport currently sit four points adrift of safety in League Two, with Hughes winning just three of 16 league games since taking charge in the summer.

Fuchs’ first assignment as County boss will see his side make the trip to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, who sit nine points ahead of Newport in 15th.