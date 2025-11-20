Newport County give Premier League winner first job in management
Newport sacked manager David Hughes last Saturday with the club bottom of League Two
Newport County have appointed former Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs as their new manager.
Fuchs, 39, was part of the Foxes team that famously defied 5000/1 odds to win the Premier League in 2016, spending six years at the King Power Stadium before moving to MLS side Charlotte FC in 2021.
It’s at Charlotte where Fuchs has dipped into coaching since retirement in 2023, spending two years at the club as an assistant before being handed his first head coach role by Newport.
The former Austrian international joins on a long-term deal and is tasked with guiding Newport to safety, with the team sitting rock bottom of League Two. He replaces David Hughes who was sacked by the Exiles last Saturday after their 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town.
"We see Christian as the sort of man to lead our club forward. I believe he matches our ambition and goals for Newport County," said chairman Huw Jenkins.
"I do feel we can now look forward with a great deal of optimism. We'll look to improve our current situation in League Two and take things from there.
"Christian is ambitious and wants, one day, to manage in the Premier League. We believe he shares our strong belief in what Newport County can eventually become."
Newport currently sit four points adrift of safety in League Two, with Hughes winning just three of 16 league games since taking charge in the summer.
Fuchs’ first assignment as County boss will see his side make the trip to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, who sit nine points ahead of Newport in 15th.
