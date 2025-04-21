Just small details – Christian Eriksen insists tiredness not behind Man Utd loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Eriksen says Manchester United’s lack of cutting edge was to blame for Sunday’s defeat to Wolves rather than any Europa League hangover.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils returned to action just 63 hours after Thursday’s show-stopping 5-4 extra-time quarter-final comeback win against Lyon.

United made five changes from that physically and emotionally draining Europa League encounter as Amorim admitted preparations for their semi-final against Athletic Bilbao took precedence over Premier League matters.

The Portuguese’s side did well, considering, but substitute Pablo Sarabia’s free-kick secured Wolves a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, with Eriksen blaming a lack of killer-instinct rather than Thursday’s exertions.

“I think it was pretty easy to get over,” the experienced midfielder said. “I think obviously we changed a lot of the team from Thursday… we had our chances (on Sunday).

“No matter if we played Thursday or not, I think we had enough energy to win the game and, in the end, it was just small details. We weren’t good enough in the last end.

“It is football, in a nutshell. Sometimes if you have a good game but don’t score any goals, then the opposition will always have a chance to take the lead and take the win. Unfortunately, they did that.”

The positives on a disappointing afternoon for United were the performances of Tyler Fredricson, 20, on his debut and Harry Amass, 18, as he made his first Old Trafford start.

“I’m happy for both,” Eriksen told MUTV. “Obviously Harry has played a few games, but Tyler has trained with us a few times and performed (on Sunday). I think he’s a bright kid.

“I mean, they’re both really working hard and earning their chance in the team. I think they can both be very proud of what they’ve achieved.

“They look very comfortable. I hope they enjoyed it and keep the memory apart from the loss, but for their own development I think they’ll be very proud.”

United return to action at Bournemouth next Sunday and could start the day behind Wolves, who take on relegated Leicester the previous day buoyed by substitute Sarabia’s winner at Old Trafford.

Vitor Pereira has overseen quite the turnaround at Molineux, with Sunday’s victory seeing them secure five consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since 1970.

“It’s a massive victory,” match-winner Sarabia told the Premier League. “We are very happy for this win and for me as well. Very happy for me and my team.

“We are fighting every single game. We try to do our best and we are improving a lot. It was a very difficult season for us, but we are enjoying now.

“I think this team needed a change. With Vitor, something changed. The most important thing is that the players are very happy on the pitch and because of this it is possible to do the best on the pitch.”