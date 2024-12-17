Chris Kamara to return to Premier League reporting amid health struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Broadcaster Chris Kamara has revealed he is set to return to live reporting for the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

Former midfielder Kamara played for a host of English clubs, going on to manage Bradford and Stoke before becoming a popular pundit and presenter on Sky Sports as well as working on ITV’s Ninja Warrior show.

There was a huge outpouring of support when Kamara went public about being diagnosed with apraxia of speech, a rare neurological disorder which slows down his speech and thought processes.

Kamara left Soccer Saturday in 2022 after 24 years with Sky Sports – working alongside studio host Jeff Stelling – and had explored his AOS diagnosis in a documentary for ITV, Lost For Words.

The 66-year-old travelled to Mexico to take part in some clinical trials to aid his ongoing rehabilitation and had been able to continue with pre-recorded voiceover work as well as podcasts.

Kamara confirmed he has now been asked to be part of Amazon Prime Video’s live coverage over the festive season, which will see Spurs travel to the City Ground on December 26.

“Best phone call ever this afternoon inviting me to do the Forest v Spurs game on Boxing Day, reporting back to the Unbelievable Jeff Stelling in the studio,” Kamara said in a post on X.

“I thought I was done, so it’s a big thank you Amazon. I’m back.”

In a reply to Kamara’s post, Stelling wrote: “And I am looking forward to it as much as you mate. There’s a goal at the City ground but for who Chris Kamara?...”