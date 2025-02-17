Chloe Kelly called up to England squad as injury replacement after Arsenal return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chloe Kelly has returned to the England squad ahead of Nations League games against Portugal and Spain, with Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy withdrawing due to injuries.

Kelly was left out of Sarina Wiegman’s initial 24-player squad due to a lack of game time, but she made her first appearance since returning to Arsenal on Sunday in the 5-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old forward has set her sights on earning regular minutes at the Gunners ahead of this summer’s European Championships, after an unhappy first half of the season at Manchester City.

Kelly said she “felt herself” after returning to Arsenal and making her first appearance for the club in over seven years at the Emirates.

"It felt amazing in front of unbelievable support," Kelly told the BBC. "Since I stepped into this club, I have felt a warm welcome. What a game to do it in - the north London derby.

"I felt myself on the pitch. It's been easy to walk into this dressing room with unbelievable players and the staff."

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has also joined up with the squad ahead of Friday’s Nations League opener against Portugal in the Algarve.

The Lionesses then face Spain in a rematch of the Women’s World Cup final at Wembley next Wednesday.

Updated England squad to face Portugal and Spain

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Jess Naz, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo