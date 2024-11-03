Connor Stevens is dreaming of more FA Cup magic with Chesham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chesham defender Connor Stevens is dreaming of more FA Cup magic on Monday night, but knows he must stay on the pitch longer than 42 minutes against Lincoln.

Stevens helped non-league outfit Boreham Wood reach the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2022 with a remarkable run which included a 1-0 victory away to Bournemouth and concluded with defeat at Everton.

It was a different story for the centre-back last year though after he was sent off on his Barnet debut away to Curzon Ashton for two bookings in 42 minutes.

The red card occurred after a lengthy period out with an Achilles injury, but Stevens has relished life at sixth tier Chesham since his summer arrival and believes they can knock out high-flying Sky Bet League One side Lincoln.

“Thanks for reminding me,” Stevens said with a laugh to the PA news agency.

“That was my (Barnet) debut after coming back from a ruptured Achilles. It wasn’t the best debut but again is something I can learn from.

“Hopefully it is a better game on Monday and I last more than 42 minutes as well!

“Touch wood this year the body has felt good. With the FA Cup, I’ve had some nice experiences, beating Bournemouth and going to Everton with Boreham Wood.

“Hopefully the experience I have got from there can help.”

To be fair with Boreham Wood and Chesham, it is quite a similar environment in terms of the style of play. Chesham centre-back Connor Stevens

Stevens was parachuted into Wood’s excellent FA Cup run after four years at National League rivals Wealdstone.

The 26-year-old only signed three days before Wood stunned Bournemouth in round four of the 2022 tournament.

“Literally I signed on the Thursday, trained the Friday and Saturday and started on the Sunday, but it was good,” Stevens reflected.

“A different style of play as well because at Wealdstone we played quite a lot and going into Boreham Wood we were a bit more direct.

“To be fair with Boreham Wood and Chesham, it is quite a similar environment in terms of the style of play.

“We haven’t kept many clean sheets this year but that is our bread and butter. We feel we are a defensive-minded team rather than gung-ho. That is similar to my time at Boreham Wood and hopefully it brings about another cup upset.”

After Stevens left the Hertfordshire club following an 18-month spell, he spent a season with Barnet before he dropped down a division to sign for newly promoted Chesham in May.

Chesham, under the management of long-serving duo Michael Murray and James Duncan, have adapted well and won six out of their 13 league matches amid a dramatic cup run.

A replay was required to get past Bishop’s Cleeve after a banana-skin tie at Cray Valley before Chesham knocked out National League promotion hopefuls Yeovil in the fourth qualifying round.

It has given the Generals belief more magic could be in the air at the Meadow on Monday in front of the ITV cameras and a game-plan has been drawn up by Murray and Duncan after two visits to watch Lincoln.

Stevens added: “We like to stay quite humble and level-headed as a group. We haven’t got the biggest budget in the league and our points come with character.

“In the league we’ve come off the back of three games in the last week and seven points, so positive spirits.

“We’ve got a tendency to score late as well so hopefully more drama on Monday.”