Chelsea hit six to maintain perfect Champions League campaign

Chelsea maintained their perfect Champions League group campaign by crushing Twente 6-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor’s side, who had already qualified for the knockout stage, made it five victories from as many matches to tighten their stranglehold on Group B.

The Women’s Super League leaders have now won all 14 of their matches this season as they pursue silverware on two fronts.

Bompastor made seven changes following Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton and they immediately found their stride with Catarina Macario notching the opener in only the second minute.

The visitors’ defence was all at sea as Macario struck on the rebound and Erin Cuthbert should have done better from close range shortly after as a chance to extend the lead went begging.

But Twente recovered from their shaky start to draw level from the spot in the 29th minute after Maika Hamano pulled back Charlotte Tamar Hulst with Kayleigh van Dooren converting the penalty.

Barely a minute later Chelsea were back in front, however, after Oriane Jean-Francois’ shot was deflected home.

It sparked a quickfire two-goal surge from the hosts, who saw Mayra Ramirez find the net from long range before Cuthbert took advantage of another Twente defensive error to score.

Jean-Francois departed with what appeared to be an ankle injury and when half-time arrived Chelsea had built a 4-1 lead.

A chasm opened up between the rivals just two minutes after the interval when Hamano found replacement Sjoeke Nusken, who steered the cross home.

Eve Perisset drove the final nail into Twente’s coffin, benefiting from yet another mistake by the visitors in their own area.

Chelsea meet Real Madrid on Tuesday and while they are favourites to proceed as group winners, the Spanish club could snatch top spot.

PA