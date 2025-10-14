Chelsea vs Paris FC betting tips

Chelsea Women take on Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday night, with the Blues looking to pick up their first win of the campaign after a disappointing 1-1 draw to FC Twente in their European opener (8pm, Disney+).

Sonia Bompastor’s side are on the hunt for an elusive first European title, but they have made a solid start to the WSL season at home, sitting top of the table by a point with five wins and one draw to open 2025/26.

That draw with Twente is one of only two games they’ve failed to win this season and betting sites make them serious contenders for the WUCL title this season, with only Barcelona having shorter Champions League odds than Chelsea.

Their second match of the WUCL league phase comes against a Paris FC side that sits third in Premiere Ligue, level on points with city rivals PSG and three points behind leaders Lyon.

The Parisians have had decent Champions League runs in the past, but this isn’t a vintage squad, as evidenced by a 2-2 opening draw with OH Leuven.

The bookmakers expect a comfortable win for the WSL champions, with Chelsea a best price of 2/13 to win versus odds of 22/1 for a shock away victory.

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC betting preview: Hosts to pick up first European win of 25/26

Despite being the best team in England last season, Chelsea were embarrassed in an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Barcelona in the semi-finals of this competition last season, and Bompastor and her side will be desperate to prove their European credentials once again.

The draw against Twente showed they still have something to prove on the continental stage, even though they clearly possess enough quality to beat the best sides in Europe when they handed Manchester City their only loss of the season so far.

Having scored 13 goals and conceded just four across both competitions this season, Chelsea should enter this match in a confident mood for the visit of a Paris FC side in slightly more mixed form. The French side have lost just once in all competitions so far this term, though that came last time out in Premiere Ligue, falling to a 3-1 defeat against fourth-placed Nantes.

That was followed by the 2-2 draw with Leuven and they have looked far too unsteady defensively in those two matches to think they can upset a Blues team that won 4-1 the last time these sides met in London.

Chelsea are overwhelming favourites on football betting sites and it’s tough to imagine a scenario where they don’t get three points on the board.

Nevertheless, with the Blues having looked shaky in defence at times, conceding goals against City, United, Villa and most recently Twente, and we think the visitors could get some luck in front of goal, even if they will eventually go on to lose.

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC prediction 1: Chelsea to win & both teams to score - 9/4 Ladbrokes

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC Women betting tips: Beever-Jones to keep up solid start

England striker Aggie Beever-Jones has deputised well in the absence of Sam Kerr as the Australian returns to full fitness, with the 22-year-old having scored in wins against City, Villa, Leicester and West Ham to begin the season.

That start leaves her third in the WSL top scorer charts, though she has since drawn blanks in her last three matches, including against Twente.

However, that draw came in between a draw to United and a narrow win over Tottenham, and this should be a far more open match where chances will arrive for the striker.

Paris FC conceded 18 shots (eight on target) in their opening WUCL match, as well as six on target in the loss to Nantes and even five in the win over Fleury, so whoever starts for Chelsea should see chances coming their way.

It would be a risky time to throw Kerr back into the mix from the off, so with Beever-Jones likely to lead the line once more, we’re going with the England international to score anytime on Wednesday.

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC prediction 2: Aggie Beever-Jones to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

