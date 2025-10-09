Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor criticises start to Women’s Champions League campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor said her team's 1-1 draw with Twente was "not a good result at all" after they made a muted start to their Women's Champions League campaign.

The Blues produced a dominant display in Enschede but Bompastor's decision to make seven changes to the team that drew with Manchester United failed to pay off.

And the result could have been even worse, a wonderful curling strike from Danique van Ginkel giving the home side the lead just past the hour mark, before Sandy Baltimore's penalty saved her team's blushes.

"It's not a good result at all," said Bompastor. "We wanted to start the campaign with three points. Tonight, out of possession I am quite happy even if we conceded a goal. In possession when you play this goal you need to show more desire.

"We created a lot of opportunities and couldn't score more than one. We had multiple situations in the box and we had 18 crosses, only six times we were first on the ball. This is not enough when you play a Champions League game."

Maika Hamano spurned the best of Chelsea's wasted chances, driving the ball over the crossbar from the edge of the box from Oriane Jean-Francois's cut-back, whilst Sjoeke Nusken and Guro Reiten also missed good openings.

"I told my players after the game a bad result is tough right now but we need to stay together and take some learnings from that," said Bompastor. "That's the only thing we can do, stay together and find solutions.

"We want to be an aggressive team, we want to play a high block. I don't think Twente created a lot but once is enough for them to score. We took risks in our game but I think that is the right thing to do. we should be dominant more than what we showed."