Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor criticises start to Women’s Champions League campaign

Bompastor said the 1-1 draw with Twente was ‘a bad result’ but urged her team to stick together

Sports Staff
Thursday 09 October 2025 02:32 EDT
Comments
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor said her team's 1-1 draw with Twente was "not a good result at all" after they made a muted start to their Women's Champions League campaign.

The Blues produced a dominant display in Enschede but Bompastor's decision to make seven changes to the team that drew with Manchester United failed to pay off.

And the result could have been even worse, a wonderful curling strike from Danique van Ginkel giving the home side the lead just past the hour mark, before Sandy Baltimore's penalty saved her team's blushes.

"It's not a good result at all," said Bompastor. "We wanted to start the campaign with three points. Tonight, out of possession I am quite happy even if we conceded a goal. In possession when you play this goal you need to show more desire.

"We created a lot of opportunities and couldn't score more than one. We had multiple situations in the box and we had 18 crosses, only six times we were first on the ball. This is not enough when you play a Champions League game."

Maika Hamano spurned the best of Chelsea's wasted chances, driving the ball over the crossbar from the edge of the box from Oriane Jean-Francois's cut-back, whilst Sjoeke Nusken and Guro Reiten also missed good openings.

"I told my players after the game a bad result is tough right now but we need to stay together and take some learnings from that," said Bompastor. "That's the only thing we can do, stay together and find solutions.

"We want to be an aggressive team, we want to play a high block. I don't think Twente created a lot but once is enough for them to score. We took risks in our game but I think that is the right thing to do. we should be dominant more than what we showed."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in