Is Chelsea vs Wolves on TV tonight? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League tonight, with the visitors playing their first match since the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

Wolves visit Stamford Bridge with a caretaker manager as the club aim for their first win of the season, with the visitors yet to earn a win in the league this season as they sit rock bottom of the league with just two points.

However, they visit a Chelsea side who have struggled at times over recent weeks, with the win over Spurs coming between disappointing results against Sunderland and Qarabag.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been plagued by injuries but questions will be asked if the Italian is unable to string together a strong run of results in the next few weeks, with Burnley to come after the international break before crunch matches against Barcelona and Arsenal.

Luckily for the Italian, a match against a struggling Wolves side is the perfect chance to lay foundations for the weeks ahead, though he’ll be wary of the threat from a side that is eager to prove itself after the sacking of another manager.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Wolves?

The match is schedule to take place on Saturday, 8 November at Stamford Bridge in London. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sport Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Pedro Neto could make a return for Chelsea after missing out the match against Qarabag, though he is the only absentee who is close to a return. Benoit Badiashile is likely out until towards the end of the month, while Cole Palmer will be out until December.

For Wolves, Rodrigo Gomes and Matt Doherty remain sidelined, with no concrete timeline for their returns. Emmanuel Agbadou is suspended after receiving a red card in the loss to Fulham last week.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Gusto, Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro.

Wolves: Johnstone; Krejci, Bueno, Gomes; Hoever, Munetsi, Gomes, Bueno; Arias, Bellegarde; Strand Larsen.