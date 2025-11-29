Chelsea vs Arsenal tips:

BTTS and a draw - 18/5 BetVictor

Leandro Trossard to score at any time - 17/5 William Hill

The top two sides in the Premier League meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when Chelsea host the leaders Arsenal (kick-off 4:30 pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

Six points separate the two sides in the league table, and a win for Arsenal would be a huge step towards them winning their first title since 2003/04.

They have only lost once so far this season, and that was back in August when they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool. The only other points dropped came in draws against Manchester City and Sunderland.

This will be only the fifth time that Arsenal have faced their London rivals while top of the Premier League, and they have won the previous four: 3-2 in January 2003 (h), 2-1 in February 2004 (a), 1-0 in December 2007 (h) and 5-0 in April 2024 (h).

Chelsea have won seven of their opening 12 league games so far, but they have been beaten by Brighton and Sunderland at home, and Manchester United away.

They go into Sunday’s game with five wins from their last six games in the Premier League and nine from their last 11 in all competitions.

A 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday was one of their most impressive, as they brushed aside Hansi Flick’s side with ease, and they would love to follow it up with a 55th league win over the Gunners.

Chelsea vs Arsenal betting: A close encounter of the derby kind

Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal, drawing three and losing seven, since a 2-0 win at the Emirates in August 2021. Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were both on target in the first half to give the Blues the win.

The last two matches at Stamford Bridge have ended in score draws; the first a 2-2 draw after Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard scored late on as the Gunners came from 2-0 down.

Last season, it was the home side who came from a goal down to secure the draw when Pedro Neto cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s opener. We like the price of another score draw between the two sides on football betting sites.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction 1: BTTS and a draw - 18/5 BetVictor

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: Trossard to be the hero again

Gunners striker Leandro Trossard has scored four goals against Chelsea in 10 appearances and has only scored more goals against Liverpool, who he has netted against six times.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals this season, despite starting just 11 games, including the opening goal in last weekend’s 4-1 win over North London rivals Tottenham.

A goal this weekend would be his 50th in the Premier League, and he would become only the fifth Belgian player to reach the milestone after Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

He has scored last three times this season, twice after coming on as a second-half substitute and betting sites are offering 10/1 on him doing it again.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction 2: Leandro Trossard to score at any time - 17/5 William Hill

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Chelsea vs Arsenal betting offers

Bettors can secure £30 in free bets by signing up for Bet365 and betting on Chelsea vs Arsenal on Sunday.

To unlock £30 in free bets, new customers must click the link below and use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 before signing up online.

After that, users must deposit £10 and bet £10 on any Chelsea vs Arsenal betting market with odds of 1/5 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.