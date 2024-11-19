Chelsea condemn homophobic abuse after Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis announce pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea have condemned homophobic abuse of Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis online after the football power-couple announced they are expecting a baby.

Australia captain and Chelsea striker Kerr posted the news on social media with the words “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” alongside photos of herself and pregnant partner Mewis, a US international who plays for West Ham United.

Among a raft of positive messages congratulating the couple and wishing them well were posts which Chelsea described as “unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments”.

“There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters,” the club said. “We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities.”

Kerr is one of the world’s top strikers, scoring 199 career goals across the Women’s Super League, Australia’s W-League and the National Women’s Soccer League, plus 69 goals for her country. But she has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January. The 31-year-old averaged nearly 30 goals in her previous three seasons for Chelsea.

The 33-year-old Mewis has been capped more than 50 times for the US national team. The couple were engaged in 2023.

Responding to the abuse, England manager Sarina Wiegman told a news conference on Tuesday: “It is very, very disappointing. I’m really happy for them, they look really happy and I hope it all goes well.”

West Ham shared the baby announcement on the club website.

“Mewis has announced the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child,” it read. “Everyone at West Ham United would like to congratulate Kristie and Sam on their fantastic news!”

additional reporting by Reuters