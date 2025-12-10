Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea hit back after accusations of crisis after their shock league defeat to Everton at the weekend, routing Roma 6-0 at Stamford Bridge with six different scorers.

Roma got off to a bad start when Valentina Bergamaschi scored an own goal in the 13th and trailed 3-0 by halftime.

Chelsea got another three after the break with Lucy Bronze rounding off the scoring in the 86th minute.

Ewa Pajor put Barcelona on course for a 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday and moved within sight of Sam Kerr's scoring record.

Pajor's opening goal in the 29th minute at Estadi Johan Cruyff was her 15th in 16 appearances in the group or league phase of Europe’s top competition. Only Chelsea striker Kerr has more at this stage of the Champions League, with 16 goals.

“For me it was most important that today we won,” Pajor said after a victory that keeps Barcelona top of the standings with one game to go.

Barcelona were already guaranteed a place in the playoffs at least and are ahead of Lyon - who beat Manchester United 3-0 on goal difference.

Chandra Davidson equalized for Benfica just after halftime, but two goals in the space of four minutes effectively sealed the win for Barcelona. Christy Ucheibe scored an own goal in the 54th and that was followed by another from Alexia Putellas.

Twelve teams advance from the league phase, with the top four qualifying directly for the quarterfinals. The other eight teams advance to the playoffs.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Lyon, Real Madrid, and Wolfsburg have also qualified for the quarterfinals or playoffs.

Melchie Dumornay scored twice in Lyon’s 3-0 win at Manchester United, and now has eight goals in her last nine Champions League games.

Tabitha Chawinga headed Lyon in front in the 12th minute and Dumornay scored in the 81st and 90th to keep the Frenchs giant neck and neck with Barcelona.

Fiamma Benitez struck in the 88th to secure a 2-2 draw for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich after Pernille Harder’s double had looked like leading the Germans to victory.

Shooting from just outside the area, Fiamma's effort clipped the bar on the way into the back of the net.

A penalty in the 81st by Lorena Azzaro sealed a 1-0 win for Paris FC at Valerenga, who had to play the second half with 10 players after Karina Saevik was sent off.

