Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea ended the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 100 per cent record after coming back from a goal down to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Spain.

Scotland international Caroline Weir gave the home side an early lead as they looked to leapfrog their opponents and top Group B, but an inspired half-time substitution turned the tide in Chelsea’s favour.

Head coach Sonia Bompastor brought on Catarina Macario at the interval and the United States international had a goal ruled out for offside before converting two penalties in the space of five minutes, both conceded by Olga Carmona.

Both sides had already secured their place in the quarter-finals, but victory at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium ensures Chelsea will avoid another group winner in the last eight.

The home side made much the better start and the influential Weir saw her long-range effort comfortably saved by Hannah Hampton in the second minute.

Hampton was less assured just five minutes later however as Real deservedly took the lead, the Chelsea goalkeeper getting her left hand to Weir’s well-struck shot but only succeeding in pushing it over her head and into the corner of the net.

At the other end, Hampton’s opposite number Maria Misa tipped over a dangerous curling effort from the edge of the area from Guro Reiten, before Weir’s fantastic footwork saw her evade two Chelsea defenders and tee up Carmona to strike a left-footed shot narrowly wide.

Reiten was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards, but it was a half-time substitution which proved the turning point as Bompastor brought on Macario for Mayra Ramirez.

Within seconds of the restart Macario had a goal ruled out for offside and the 25-year-old was then brought down by Carmona just inside the area to give the visitors a golden chance to equalise.

Macario made no mistake from 12 yards and just five minutes later drilled home an identical spot-kick after the unfortunate Carmona was penalised for handball.

Real pushed for an equaliser in the latter stages but Naomie Feller skied their best chance well over the bar after being set up by the superb Weir.