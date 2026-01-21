Is Chelsea v Pafos on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League fixture
Chelsea return to Champions League action against Cypriot side Pafos on Wednesday night.
Liam Rosenior will take charge of his first European game at Stamford Bridge following a 2-0 win against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Last time out in Europe, when Enzo Maresca was in charge, they lost 2-1 at Atalanta but did beat Barcelona at home in November.
Pafos, meanwhile, are just outside the play-off spots in 27th place heading into this matchday and have performed admirably on their Champions League debut. They lost 2-0 at Juventus in December, but did hold Monaco to a draw prior to that.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Chelsea vs Pafos?
Chelsea vs Pafos is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 January at Stamford Bridge
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
Liam Rosenior confirmed that Enzo Fernandez is set to be absent due to illness, while Tosin Adarabioyo has picked up a hamstring issue. Malo Gusto, Estevao and Jamie Gittens are set to return to the squad.
The biggest news coming out of the Cypriot camp is that ex-Chelsea defender David Luiz could miss his return to Stamford Bridge after picking up an injury at the weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Garnarcho, Gomes
Pafos XI: Michail; Bruno, Luckassen, Langa, Pileas; Pepe, Sunjic, Quina; Dragomic, Silva, Orsic
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks