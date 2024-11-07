Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea continue their Conference League campaign on Thursday evening as they welcome FC Noah to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face the Armenian side off the back of a solid result against Manchester United last week, and they currently sit fourth in Premier League while leading the Conference League table after their first two matches.

Enzo Maresca has the privilege of being allowed to rest much of his first team in the competition, with players such as Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia not even named in the squad for the league phase games.

So expect plenty of changes at Stamford Bridge – s has been in the case in their first two games – with bench players such as Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk given the chance to shine.

Below is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is the game?

Chelsea host Noah at 8pm GMT on Thursday 7 November at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can stream via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are waiting to see the extent of the pain suffered by Cole Palmer after that late challenge from Lisandro Martinez on Sunday, but in any case, the England man has not been registered for this stage of the competition (alongside Fofana and Lavia).

In goal, Filip Jörgensen will likely get another chance, while Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Renato Veiga will likely get a starting berth in defence.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Enzo Fernandez will likely anchor midfield as they did against Panathinaikos, with the trio of Nkunku, Felix and Mudryk trusted in attack as they look to play themselves into Maresca’s thinking for the game against Arsenal.

Predicted lineups

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Badiashile, Veiga, Gusto; Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez; Neto, Mudryk; Nkunku, Felix.

Noah XI: Cancarevic; Mendoza, Silva, Muradyan, Thórarinsson; Eteki, Sangare; Ferreira, Omar, Pinson; Aias.

Odds

Chelsea 1/22

Draw 14/1

Noah 28/1

Prediction

Another straightforward win for Chelsea to take them further clear at the top of the table. Chelsea 4-0 Noah.

