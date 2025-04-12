Dramatic FA Cup semi-final winner keeps Chelsea’s quadruple dream alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aggie Beever-Jones scored a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea booked their spot in the Women's FA Cup final by beating Liverpool 2-1.

Liverpool took the lead against the run of play through Olivia Smith's low finish, but Erin Cuthbert levelled on the stroke of half-time for the hosts.

Chelsea went close after the break through Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd before the Reds had an opportunity when Taylor Hinds' dipping strike bounced off the crossbar in the final moments.

With the game seemingly destined for extra time, Beever-Jones' late header secured Chelsea's place in next month's Wembley final and kept the team's quadruple hopes alive.

In the opening minutes, Cuthbert curled a teasing corner into the six-yard area for Nathalie Bjorn, who was unable to nod home.

Chelsea continued to threaten from corners, with Rachael Laws forced to push away a dipping delivery from Sandy Baltimore on the right.

Cuthbert then cut through the defence before playing a quick pass into Rytting Kaneryd in the middle of the box and the midfielder had her low effort deflected wide.

Despite Chelsea's dominant start, Liverpool suddenly struck with their first real effort on goal 21 minutes in after Marie Hobinger played a smart through ball into Smith, who made a brilliant sprint down the right to cut in and beat Baltimore before finishing low in the far corner.

open image in gallery Olivia Smith opened the scoring for Liverpool ( Getty Images )

Millie Bright made a vital block to deny Smith as the Reds looked to extend their advantage and they came close from the resulting corner when an unmarked Grace Fisk volleyed over the bar.

Fisk then turned provider with another break down the right and passed into Hobinger, who had her powerful effort saved by Hannah Hampton before Gemma Bonner nodded wide from a corner.

Following a good spell of pressure, Chelsea pulled one back through Cuthbert in the second minute of first half stoppage-time.

Liverpool were unable to defend Baltimore's cross and Mayra Ramirez made an important touch to flick the ball into the Scotland midfielder, who hooked her shot in off the post.

open image in gallery Chelsea denied Liverpool with virtually the last kick ( Getty Images )

Chelsea started the second half well and Ramirez weaved into the box, but the visitors cleared before she could shoot and Bonner made a great challenge to stop Beever-Jones.

Liverpool were forced to react again to defend Bright's header and Laws made two saves, claiming a cross from Lucy Bronze on the right before making a quick stop from Beever-Jones' close-range effort.

The chances kept coming as Beever-Jones and Cuthbert both had strikes sail over the crossbar either side of Laws pouncing on a low header from Rytting Kaneryd.

Wieke Kaptein sliced a shot wide at the back post as the game boiled down to the final stages and Liverpool nearly snatched a late winner when Hinds' dipping shot smashed off the bar and was clawed away by Hampton.

However, Beever-Jones had the final say for Chelsea in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, heading the ball over Laws from Baltimore's cross to send her side to Wembley.

