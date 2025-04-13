Why is Chelsea v Ipswich not on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea will hope to re-inject life into their flagging campaign as Ipswich Town visit Stamford Bridge.

A draw against Brentford last weekend continued a slight slide for Enzo Maresca’s side, with a top-five place, and Champions League qualification, far from assured.

A meeting with one of the Premier League’s strugglers should offer a chance for an improved performance, with Ipswich all but certain to join Leicester and already-relegated Southampton in making an immediate return to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna will hope his side can finish strongly, though, as he seeks to preserve his reputation as one of English football’s top young coaches - and a win over Chelsea at Portman Road earlier in the season will provide hope of a success here.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Ipswich?

Chelsea vs Ipswich is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 13 April at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live in the United Kingdom having not been selected for television coverage. It was moved to Sunday due to Chelsea’s participation in the Europa Conference League, but Liverpool’s encounter with West Ham will be shown by Sky Sports instead. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Team news

Chelsea are likely to restore Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to the starting side after Enzo Maresca used the pair off the bench against Brentford. Romeo Lavia is likely to miss out again through injury.

Conor Townsend is a doubt for Ipswich after being forced off against Wolves in their previous outing.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Ipswich XI: Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Broadhead, Enciso; Delap.

Odds

