Maresca gives Chelsea injury updates on Palmer, Fofana and Delap before Everton clash
Enzo Maresca has received a boost after the final training session before the Blues face Everton after a poor run of form extended with the Champions League defeat to Atalanta midweek
Cole Palmer has come through Chelsea’s final training session and will be available against Everton again.
The England international was omitted from the Champions League squad to face Atalanta, with the Blues falling to a 2-1 defeat in Bergamo.
But manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed Palmer is back after being rested with Wesley Fofana also available after coming on and then being forced off with a knock midweek.
“He [Cole Palmer] is available,” Maresca confirmed on Friday. “He finished the session with us yesterday with a mixed feeling, but he's okay.
“Wes [Fofana] is fine. He completed the session yesterday. He's fine.”
Chelsea have lost Liam Delap for the foreseeable future, after the striker picked up a shoulder injury after being substituted after just 31 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.
Delap could miss four weeks with Maresca providing an update on his condition and mindset.
“Liam in general is good,” the Italian said. “He knows he has been unlucky, but he is, in general, good.
“He is in the building every day to recover. He is with his teammates for breakfast and lunch, but it's just about the time to recover.”
Maresca then underlined the need for consistency and outlined what will be the “next step” for his team to compete for top titles.
”I think during the season, the ones that are more consistent, they are the teams that are going to be there,” he said. “How do we do that, it's just one week, it's not a long time.
“But for sure when something happens, the next one you are more prepared and you can avoid that. In terms of human beings, it's impossible to be at the same level for the whole season but we need to learn things for the future.”
