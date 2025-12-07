Chelsea’s record 34-games unbeaten WSL run comes to end at hands of Everton
Honoka Hayshi’s first-half strike dealt Sonia Bompastor her first ever WSL loss
Champions Chelsea lost in the Women's Super League for the first time in over 19 months as Honoka Hayashi's first-half strike earned Everton a 1-0 victory at Kingsmeadow.
Japan midfielder Hayashi turned home from close range at the far post in the 12th minute as Sonia Bompastor suffered defeat in the league for the first time as Blues boss.
Chelsea, now six points behind leaders Manchester City, hit the crossbar late on through Sandy Baltimore's effort, but their 34-game unbeaten league run - stretching back to May 2024 - was finally halted.
Khadija Shaw earlier on Sunday scored a late double as City won 3-0 at Leicester to extend their lead at the top of the table.
Jamaica forward Shaw broke the deadlock in the 74th minute and struck her second nine minutes later before Brazilian substitute Kerolin added City's third in stoppage time.
City made it nine wins in 10 league games this season for their best-ever start to a WSL campaign.
Dominique Janssen fired a second-half winner as Manchester United beat West Ham 2-1 at Leigh Sports Village to climb back into the top three.
West Ham forward Shekiera Martinez's brilliant overhead kick early in the second period cancelled out Elisabeth Terland's first-half opener for United before Netherlands defender Janssen fired a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner.
Tottenham climbed level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal after Olivia Holdt's stoppage-time effort sealed a 2-1 home win against 10-player Aston Villa.
Villa defender Oceane Deslandes was sent off midway through the second half, before the visitors took the lead through Kirsty Hanson.
Tottenham hit back within a minute when Beth England glanced home a header and Norway winger Holdt fired the winner in the fifth minute of added time.
Japan forward Kiko Seike's early goal proved decisive as Brighton secured their fourth league win of the season, 1-0 at London City Lionesses.
PA
