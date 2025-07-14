Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea’s players have given an insight on what was said when Donald Trump crashed their Club World Cup trophy ceremony.

The US president joined Fifa chief Gianni Infantino on the pitch after full-time to present Chelsea with the trophy, after the Blues shocked European champions PSG to win 3-0 in the final.

But bizarrely, Trump opted not to follow Infantino out of shot once handing captain Reece James the trophy, instead lingering as Chelsea’s stars were forced to celebrate around him.

When asked what was said to the leader of the free world, James said: “To be honest it was quite loud. I couldn't hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment.”

Cole Palmer, who was involved in all three goals and bagged a stunning brace to propel his side to glory, was seen visibly confused by Trump’s prolonged presence.

"I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy,” he admitted. “I was a bit confused, yeah."

Levi Colwill added: “They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.”

Trump was roundly booed on American soil as he made his way out for the ceremony, with many of those in attendance likely hailing from England or France.

He was attending the game on the anniversary of his attempted assassination, which saw him narrowly escape death in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning in the 2024 election.

He watched Chelsea dispatch a PSG side who had previously looked unbeatable, with Enzo Maresca’s side writing themselves in history as the first team to win the revamped Club World Cup.