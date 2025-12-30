Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea’s poor Premier League form continued as they were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, extending their dismal run to just one victory in seven matches.

All four goals arrived in a chaotic first half, with David Brooks putting the visitors ahead early on.

Cole Palmer swiftly equalised from the penalty spot, and Enzo Fernandez then put Chelsea in front.

However, their lead proved short-lived as Justin Kluivert restored parity for Bournemouth before the interval.

This result was a significant blow to any hopes of demonstrating progress under Enzo Maresca, instead highlighting persistent frailties within the squad, from a lack of decisive leadership in defence and midfield to a recurring inability to convert numerous scoring opportunities.

Estevao was sensational on his return from injury, but beyond that nobody in blue looked sure of themselves when the ball came to them inside the penalty area.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer’s withdrawal was met by anger by Chelsea fans ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

The summer transfer business that shuffled attacking players in and out has not remedied this team’s principal shortcoming.

Chelsea were behind after six minutes. Bournemouth crossed from the right and as heads from both teams went for it, the ball landed on that of Brooks two yards out. Robert Sanchez beat the first effort back out but only as far as Bournemouth’s captain, who at the second go shovelled it over the line.

Chelsea have had a problem with losing leads this season but immediately they gave notice of their powers of recovery. Antoine Semenyo – on what may prove to be his last Bournemouth appearance – appeared to trip Estevao in the box, drawing expectant howls from home fans for a penalty.

The game continued for some time until finally VAR called Sam Barrott to the screen. The kick was awarded and Palmer sneaked it past Djordje Petrovic to level.

Brooks was then denied a second by the strong left hand of Sanchez after Moises Caicedo had lost the ball in midfield but it was Chelsea who authored the next twist of a topsy-turvy first half.

Alejandro Garnacho squared a pass to Fernandez who, with a devilish feint, spirited the ball past Alex Scott before smacking a rising finish into the very top corner.

open image in gallery Chelsea stumbled again as they were held by Bournemouth ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

Things were level again before the half hour. A long throw from Semenyo was inadvertently flicked to the far post by Trevor Chalobah where Kluivert was waiting to knock it home, as another ephemeral Chelsea lead vanished.

There was at least the tantalising sense that another Blues goal could arrive at any moment, particularly with Estevao back after three games out and readily in the mood to terrorise Bournemouth’s left side whenever he got the ball.

Stamford Bridge erupted in boos when the impressive Palmer was withdrawn just after the hour, taunts of “you don’t know what you’re doing” directed furiously at Maresca by supporters near the dugout.

Those jeers were almost replaced by jubilation when seconds later Estevao, seemingly now given free rein to appear on either flank, was denied only by an impressive low reach from Petrovic.

A wonderful chance then fell to Fernandez who lifted the ball over the bar when unmarked 12 yards out, but Enes Unal had the second half’s best chance when he volleyed over in stoppage time.