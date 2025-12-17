Chelsea come from behind to seal Women’s Champions League quarter-final place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr were on target as Chelsea came from behind to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg.

Sonia Bompastor's side started and finished the night in third place after becoming the first English club to win at AOK Stadion.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on a top four place despite a 3-0 victory over Belgian club OH Leuven at Den Dreef Stadium.

Olivia Smith and Beth Mead were on target in the first half before an own goal from Saar Janssen wrapped up all three points with both clubs securing play-off places.

open image in gallery Arsenal missed out on an automatic place in the last eight ( REUTERS )

Jess Park fired a first-half winner as Manchester United beat Juventus 1-0 in Turin in their final group game to finish sixth in the table.

Marc Skinner's side were already assured a play-off place for the knockout round and Park's first goal in Europe sealed them a more favourable tie when the draw takes place at 12pm on Friday.

Barcelona finished top of the group table after winning their final match 2-0 against Paris FC.

Vicky Lopez gave last year's beaten finalists Barca a half-time lead in Paris and Caroline Graham Hansen struck early in the second period to seal the Spanish club's fifth win in six group matches.

open image in gallery Barcelona finished top of the table ( AP )

Paris slipped to their second group phase defeat, but are in the hat for Friday's 12pm play-off draw after finishing 10th.

Eight-time winners Lyon finished second, level on points with Barca, after a comfortable 4-0 home win against 10-player Atletico Madrid.

Atletico midfielder Vilde Boe Risa's own goal put Lyon ahead at the break before Wendie Renard's penalty and further efforts from Kadidiatou Diani and Korbin Shrader eased the French club into the quarter-finals.

Brazil midfielder Luany's straight red card left Atletico a player down for over 55 minutes, but despite the heavy defeat they still comfortably finished in a play-off place.

Bayern Munich secured a top-four finish and an automatic place in the last eight as they won 3-0 at home against eliminated Valerenga.

open image in gallery Bayern Munich secured a top-four finish ( REUTERS )

Early goals from Momoko Tanikawa and Stine Ballisager and Pernille Harder's second-half header ensured they joined Barca, Lyon and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Sara Dabritz's stoppage-time goal snatched Real Madrid a 1-1 draw at already-eliminated Twente as the Spanish side secured a play-off seeding by finishing seventh.

Both Benfica and Paris St Germain went into the final round of group games with no chance of reaching the play-offs and they drew 1-1 in Lisbon.

Roma and St Polten were also already eliminated, but the Italian club went out on a high as Canada forward Evelyne Viens scored a hat-trick in 6-1 home win against the Austrian club.