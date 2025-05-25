Charlton seal Championship return with Wembley win over Leyton Orient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Macaulay Gillesphey struck the only goal of the game to beat Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final and send Charlton Athletic back into the Championship after a gap of five years to the delight of their 40,000 fans in a crowd of 76,193.

No-nonsense defending from both sides led to a scrappy opening period with goal opportunities at a premium.

It took 31 minutes for the game to spark into life but the wait was worth it with a sublimely executed free-kick by Gillesphey breaking the deadlock.

Tyreece Campbell, always a threat, was fouled outside the penalty box and Gillesphey curled his set-piece delivery from 20 yards past the wall and wide of Orient keeper Josh Keeley who got his fingers to the ball but could not prevent it from nestling into the net.

open image in gallery Macaulay Gillesphey curled home the only goal of the game ( Getty Images )

Charlton enjoyed the better of the possession in the first half whilst nervy Orient struggled to impose themselves on the game and the Addicks looked more comfortable on the ball.

Campbell and skipper Greg Docherty exchanged passes in a potentially threatening move but Campbell's weak cross was comfortably collected by Keeley while Orient provided little concerns for Addicks shot-stopper Will Mannion.

The teams came into the match in a rich vein of form, each having only tasted defeat once in each of their last 10 matches. The Addicks completed the scheduled league season in fourth spot, seven points ahead of the O's whose run of six successive victories at the death earned them the final play-off position.

Orient raised their tempo in the second half, taking the game to their opponents from the restart. Jack Currie sent in a powerful drive that was deflected for a corner and then League One's leading scorer Charlie Kelman saw his goal-bound drive deflected onto the crossbar.

open image in gallery Macauley Gillesphey's fine free kick gave Charlton victory ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Then Jamie Donley was brought down on the edge of the penalty area but his resultant free-kick was blocked by the resolute Charlton defence.

Keeley kept Orient in the game when he dealt with an effort from Conor Coventry before he tipped a well-struck effort from substitute Chuks Aneke over the bar but Orient kept pushing forward in search of the equaliser.

However, a combination of a lack of quality to their final touch and pass and the well-drilled determined unwavering steely defending of their opponents for whom Lloyd Jones was outstanding proved too much to overcome.

open image in gallery Nathan Jones earned a second promotion of his managerial career ( Getty Images )

The return to the second tier of English football was a triumph for Charlton boss Nathan Jones. He had led Luton to a promotion and can now add Charlton to his list of successes having taken over as boss of the club in February 2024.