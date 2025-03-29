Leeds’ Championship title chances dented by late equaliser and Burnley close the gap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds United missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship as they conceded in the sixth minute of added time to draw 2-2 at home to Swansea City.

Leeds made the ideal start as they looked to respond to Sheffield United's Friday night win over Coventry, with Brenden Aaronson bundling the ball home inside a minute.

Swansea were handed a chance to level from the penalty spot in the 14th minute, only for Illan Meslier to turn Josh Tymon's penalty behind, but the goalkeeper went from hero to villain in the 64th minute as he dropped a corner, allowing Harry Darling to level.

Substitute Willy Gnonto looked to have won it for Leeds with a close-range effort in the 86th minute, moments after coming on, but Zan Vipotnik smashed home a last-gasp leveller.

open image in gallery Willy Gnonto thought he had won it for Leeds with an 86th-minute goal but Swansea equalised at the death ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

The draw leaves Leeds two points behind the Blades and level on points with third-placed Burnley, who claimed a 1-0 win at home to play-off chasing Bristol City thanks to Zian Flemming's fine free-kick.

Sixth-placed West Brom were unable to take advantage of the defeats for Coventry and Bristol City as they were sunk by Josh Sargent's stoppage-time goal in a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City and, instead, Middlesbrough closed to within goal difference of the top six as they came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Oxford United thanks to second-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho – his first league goal in 18 months – and Neto Borges.

Sunderland, well clear in fourth, won 1-0 at home to Millwall thanks to Trai Hume's 20th-minute goal despite Luke O'Nien missing a penalty for the Black Cats.

open image in gallery Sunderland beat Millwall thanks to Trai Hume’s goal ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

At the other end of the table, Stoke City boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win at home to QPR as Bae Jun-ho, Junior Tchamadeu and Million Manhoef were on target. Yang Min-hyeok pulled one back for Rangers. Victory took the Potters four points above the drop zone, level with Oxford.

Second-bottom Luton Town claimed a crucial 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Hull City thanks to Alfie Jones' bizarre own goal at the start of the second half. A clearance from Lewie Coyle hit Jones in the face, with the ball flying past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

The win took Luton to within two points of safety and four ahead of bottom side Plymouth Argyle, who held Watford to a goalless draw. Hull are three points above the bottom three, one point clear of Cardiff City, who drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday, while Portsmouth pulled further clear of the drop zone by beating Blackburn 1-0 thanks to Josh Murphy's goal.