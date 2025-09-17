Lucas Bergvall: Tottenham have a clean sheet mentality this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucas Bergvall lauded Tottenham’s “clean sheet mentality” after another shut-out earned a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in their Champions League opener.

Spurs were far from vintage on their return to Europe’s elite competition, but claimed all three points thanks to Luiz Junior’s fourth-minute own goal after the Villarreal goalkeeper spilled Bergvall’s cross in comical fashion.

Tottenham only registered one shot on target during the whole contest and whilst former Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe was a constant threat for the visitors, Thomas Frank watched his team keep a fourth clean sheet in the sixth match of his tenure to continue his fine start in N17.

“I think it was a solid one. A clean sheet and three points at home so a good win,” Bergvall said.

“We had the better first half. They got better in the second half and pushed at the end but as I said, we have the clean sheet mentality this year.

“It is a bit of a step up playing in the Champions League. A dream since I was a young kid. To play here at home, three points, an unbelievable feeling.

“(Overall) it has been really good. We conceded two goals against PSG and one goal against Bournemouth. Otherwise it has been a really great start to the season.”

Bergvall again started after an impressive display in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at West Ham, with Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha rotated and on the bench.

Villarreal went close twice in the first half, with a Pepe curler deflected wide by Micky van de Ven before Tajon Buchanan slotted wide. A similar level of intent from the Spanish side continued after the break as Pepe fired off target which forced Frank to turn to Palhinha.

Palhinha helped make Spurs more solid during the latter stages, and he said: “I think we have seen the team improving and that’s the main thing, especially defensively.

“I think the commitment since the first player on the front until the keeper, the commitment is always there. We know that we will have our chances so this is really important for us to keep the clean sheet.

“If we keep the level high on the defence, we know that we are much closer to win games.”

Spurs’ £51.8million signing Xavi Simons endured a mixed home debut. The 22-year-old showed flashes of brilliance, going close twice in the first half, but was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for a clumsy 66th-minute foul on Pepe.

Palhinha backed Simons to settle quickly, adding: “A lot of quality. Offensively he will bring us for sure a lot of things.

“Really young player, a lot of talent. I think he will help us a lot in key moments.

“He’s one more player to bring competitively for the squad because I think how much you have top players inside of the team, much more it’s going to be competitive for the places.

“It’s a young talent. We will help him to improve and he will help us on the pitch to win games.”