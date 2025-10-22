Harry Kane continues scoring streak as Bayern beat Club Brugge
Jude Bellingham also struck for the first time this season in a narrow Real Madrid win
England captain Harry Kane scored his 23rd goal in 15 games for club and country this season as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.
Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl became the youngest Bayern player to find the back of the net in the Champions League when he opened the scoring with a stylish long-range strike.
Kane then registered for the eighth successive game in club football for the first time in his career before Luis Diaz and substitute Nicolas Jackson wrapped up a comprehensive win.
Jude Bellingham's first goal of the season extended Real Madrid's 100 per cent start to their Champions League campaign as Juventus were beaten 1-0 at the Bernabeu Stadium.
Bellingham's 57th-minute strike was enough to clinch victory for the 15-times winners and leave the Igor Tudor's men with just two points from their opening three games.
Gorka Guruzeta scored twice as Athletic Bilbao bounced back to beat Qarabag 3-1 and belatedly open their account.
Leandro Andrade had given the visitors a first-minute lead, but Guruzeta levelled before the break and, after substitute Robert Navarro had given the hosts the lead, he cemented victory with his second two minutes from time.
Victor Osimhen helped himself to a double to help ease Galatasaray to a 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt while second-half goals from substitutes Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos handed Sporting Lisbon a 2-1 comeback win over Marseille, who had Emerson sent off.
