Harry Kane continues red-hot form for Bayern Munich as Kylian Mbappe helps Real Madrid bounce back in Champions League
Kane and Bayern were again in free-scoring form, while there were big wins for the two Madrid clubs
Harry Kane continued his red-hot form with a first-half double as Bayern Munich thrashed Cypriot champions Pafos 5-1.
The England captain has now scored 102 goals in 105 games for the German club following his £86.4m move from Tottenham in 2023.
Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Michael Olise were also on target for Bayern in Limassol, while one-time Southampton winger Mislav Orsic claimed an eye-catching consolation for the hosts.
Kylian Mbappe's fourth Champions League hat-trick helped Real Madrid bounce back from their weekend derby defeat with a 5-0 win away to Kairat.
Xabi Alonso's side were beaten 5-2 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday and then had to make a 13-hour trip to Kazakhstan.
France forward Mbappe converted a first-half penalty and then produced two superb finishes after the break before substitutes Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz completed the scoring for Alonso's much-changed side.
Atletico Madrid backed up their derby demolition of Real by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 thanks to goals from Giacomo Raspadori, Robin Le Normand, Antoine Griezmann, Giovanni Simeone and Julian Alvarez.
Inter Milan defeated Slavia Prague 3-0 following Lautaro Martinez's double and a Denzel Dumfries goal, while Igor Paixao's early brace and finishes from Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Marseille thump Ajax 4-0.
Atalanta came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1 courtesy of a Lazar Samardzic penalty and Mario Pasalic's header following Christos Tzolis' opener.
