Pep Guardiola fears targets will go elsewhere if Man City miss Champions League

Pep Guardiola fears Manchester City could miss out on summer transfer targets if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

After winning the last four Premier League titles during an unprecedented spell of domestic dominance, the goal this term is to earn a place back at European football’s top table.

City sit fifth having recovered from an awful end to 2024, but they have work to do in the fight for a Champions League spot that may have a bearing on who they can attract this summer.

“It depends on the players we want and whether they just have one option,” Guardiola said. “If they have many, I’m pretty sure the players take a look at the ones in the Champions League, of course.”

Asked if City have different lists for whether they qualify for the Champions League, the manager said: “No. In the conversations with the club, the club don’t have one list for the Champions League and one list for a relegation battle.

“Maybe players come anyway and there are other ones who say they don’t want to go because of no Champions League. I don’t know. I didn’t speak with one player potentially for the next season, so I don’t know.”

As well as impacting arrivals, a lack of Champions League football could see some players eye a move elsewhere.

But that prospect is not in Guardiola’s mind, with Saturday’s trip to Everton followed by another Premier League match at home to Aston Villa before next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

“They have contracts,” the City boss said. “Except Kevin (De Bruyne), all the other have contracts. The club and organisation decide what is the best. Now I’m not…

“The club is working of course behind the scenes what they have to do, but I’m concerned about these six games and FA Cup.

“After that one week, 10 days off, fifth of June start again with seven days before flying to the United States and preparing for the (Club) World Cup.”

City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Saturday’s game at Everton with a groin issue, but Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji could return for a match James McAtee will be hoping to retain his starting place in.

The 22-year-old marked his first Premier League start for the club with a goal in last weekend’s 5-2 turnaround against Crystal Palace and is subject of interest with his deal expiring next year.

“For the age, I’d like him to stay,” Guardiola said. “I understand the players want more minutes.

“I would like him to stay because I think he’s a player for the academy, he knows the patterns.

“He’s a lovely person, lovely guy and trained really good, can play different positions but I don’t know how the squad will be and we will see.”