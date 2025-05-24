Pep Guardiola: Fulham is Manchester City’s biggest game of season by far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City wrap up their Premier League campaign on Sunday with a game Pep Guardiola believes is “by far” their most important of the season.

City head to Fulham knowing a draw will almost certainly secure a top-five spot and a place in the Champions League for next season.

After winning the Premier League title in the past four seasons, it is a relatively modest target but Guardiola recognises it is the very least of the club’s expectations.

The City manager said: “If we want to play in the Champions League, we have to take a result there. This is what we are going to do.

“We will see what players we have, who is fit, and go to London to take the result we need. Of course, it’s really important.”

Asked if it was the most important game of the season, Guardiola said at a press conference: “By far.”

City go into the game in third place on 68 points, two ahead of Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Nottingham Forest, a point further back, are also still in contention for a place in the top five.

Given a superior goal difference over all their rivals, a draw should be sufficient for City but Guardiola is taking nothing for granted against a Fulham side that could finish as high as ninth.

The Spaniard even believes the battle could go down to the wire.

He said: “It’s better to arrive in the last game (and have it) depend on you. Obviously it depends on Fulham as well but it’s better.

“We have to look at ourselves. We need one point to go to the Champions League and we have to try to win against a top side.

“It’s a really tough game away – they always have been, the games against Fulham. In the last years it’s always 2-1, 3-2, so tight.

“It’s been a really tough season, the last months really, really tough. I knew we would arrive in the last moments – 95 minutes, Fulham – and it will be decisive, to decide if we play in the Champions League or not, and I was not wrong.”

City will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic through suspension following his sending off against Bournemouth on Tuesday but the injured John Stones is their only other notable absentee.

Rodri could play more minutes after making his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury as a late substitute in midweek but will not start.