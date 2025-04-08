Champions League qualification race in focus as Premier League season nears end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The race for Champions League qualification is gathering pace as the Premier League season approaches its final furlong.

Top two Liverpool and Arsenal look odds-on to finish where they currently sit, and three more places are almost certain to be up for grabs with England currently in line to secure one of UEFA’s two European performance spots.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the other clubs vying for a seat at the top table next season.

Nottingham Forest

Current position: 3rd P 31 W 17 D 6 L 8 Pts 57 GD +14

Remaining fixtures: Everton (h), Tottenham, (a), Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (a), Leicester (h), West Ham (a), Chelsea (h)

Recent defeats by Fulham, Newcastle and on Saturday, Aston Villa have eaten into Forest’s cushion despite wins over Manchester duo City and United, and the chasing pack has closed on the season’s surprise package. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men do not have the most taxing remaining schedule, but Chelsea’s final-day visit to the City Ground could prove pivotal if points continue to slip away.

Chelsea

Current position: 4th P 31 W 15 D 8 L 8 Pts 53 GD +17

Remaining fixtures: Ipswich (h), Fulham (a), Everton (h), Liverpool (h), Newcastle (a), Manchester United (h), Nottingham Forest (a)

Chelsea will have to manage their quest for qualification alongside a bid for Conference League glory, which could stretch to a further five games for the quarter-finalists. Champions-elect Liverpool, Carabao Cup winners Newcastle and Forest will also have a say in the destiny of their league campaign.

Newcastle

Current position: 5th P 30 W 16 D 5 L 9 Pts 53 GD +13

Remaining fixtures: Manchester United (h), Crystal Palace (h), Aston Villa (a), Ipswich (h), Brighton (a), Chelsea (h), Arsenal (a), Everton (h)

Monday night’s 3-0 win at relegation-haunted Leicester eased the Magpies level on points with Chelsea and, with a game in hand on the sides above them, they are a team to watch. However, the Magpies’ run-in is perhaps the most testing of the leading candidates with Villa, Brighton, Chelsea and Arsenal waiting in the wings after Manchester United’s visit to St James’ Park on Sunday.

Manchester City

Current position: 6th P 31 W 15 D 7 L 9 Pts 52 GD +17

Remaining fixtures: Crystal Palace (h), Everton (a), Aston Villa (h), Wolves (h), Southampton (a), Bournemouth (h), Fulham (a)

Reigning champions Manchester City’s hopes of a fifth successive title died some time ago and there is a very real possibility that they could miss out on making the Champions League after Sunday’s drab derby draw at Old Trafford. Villa are the only other main contender they will face over the remaining weeks of the season, but Pep Guardiola’s men have little margin for error.

Aston Villa

Current position: 7th P 31 W 14 D 9 L 8 Pts 51 GD 0

Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a), Newcastle (h), Manchester City (a), Fulham (h), Bournemouth (a), Tottenham (h), Manchester United (a)

Champions League quarter-finalists Villa have their sights set firmly on a mouth-watering two-legged showdown with newly-crowned French champions Paris St Germain, but they have significant work to do if they are to make the cut again next season as a result of their league finish. Games against Newcastle and Manchester City could prove crucial, while Fulham and Bournemouth have their own targets and Tottenham and Manchester United have angry fans to appease.